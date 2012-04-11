Europe shares snap week-long slide; Nokia plunges

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - European stocks ended higher on Wednesday, halting a week-long slide as recently battered banks rallied, although the rebound was seen as technical and could be short-lived, with investors bracing for Italy’s bond auction on Thursday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 0.6 percent higher at 1,032.54 points, after losing 5.4 percent in four sessions.

Shares in euro zone banks led the rebound, with Intesa SanPaolo up 5.5 percent and Commerzbank up 3.8 percent, with traders mentioning short covering.

The sector index had tumbled 21 percent in three weeks, hammered by the return of fears over the region’s sovereign debt crisis.

“It’s just a short-term technical bounce after a brutal drop. The fact is that everything has been broken on charts: trendlines, channels, 200-day moving averages,” said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities in Paris.

“We’ve got Italy’s bond auction tomorrow and China’s GDP figure on Friday morning. Needless to say that the risk is on the downside. The only interesting thing to buy at the moment is volatility.”

Nokia plummeted 14.5 percent and hit its lowest level since 1997 after the mobile phone maker warned its phone business would post losses in the first two quarters this year as it struggles to revamp its product line to compete with rivals Apple and Samsung.