FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares end deep in red despite bank rally
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

European shares end deep in red despite bank rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - European stocks ended deep in red on Friday, with a key index hitting its lowest level in five months as mounting fears about the ability of Spain and Greece to deal with debts and fix their troubled banking sectors spooked investors.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 1.2 percent lower at 969.81 points, a level not seen since last December.

Bucking the trend, banking stocks rallied, with Banco Santander up 2.8 percent and BNP Paribas up 2.9 percent, helped in part by market speculation that a short selling ban on financial shares could be reinstated.

“Markets are at a crossroads. There are serious systemic risks again, with a bank run in Greece. There’s got to be a reaction from policy makers,” said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

“Meanwhile, we’ve moved to the sidelines. Playing this market would be like playing Russian roulette.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.