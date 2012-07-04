FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe shares end slightly lower; ECB eyed
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Europe shares end slightly lower; ECB eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - European stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday in extremely thin trading volumes as U.S. markets remained closed for a holiday, with investors taking a breather after a sharp three-day rally and ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 0.2 percent lower at 1,044.29 points, while the euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index ended 0.5 percent lower at 2,307.93 points.

“The market has already anticipated a cut in ECB interest rates that should be announced tomorrow. At this point, we think that the upside potential in the short term is limited,” Barclays France fund manager Philippe Cohen said.

The losses were bigger in volatile Spanish and Italian markets, with Madrid’s IBEX down 0.7 percent and Milan’s FTSE MIB down 0.8 percent.

UniCredit lost 1.7 percent and BBVA fell 1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.