Chinese data halts Europe stocks' brisk 2-week rally
U.S.
August 10, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Chinese data halts Europe stocks' brisk 2-week rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - European stocks dipped on Friday as soft Chinese macro data prompted investors to take a breather after a sharp two-week rally, but a drop in the region’s volatility index to a three-week low signalled growing investors’ appetite for risk.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,100.24 points, halting a two-week rally during which it has surged 8 percent.

Despite the dip on the day, the index managed to post a weekly gain of 1.8 percent, a 10th weekly gain in a row that represents the longest run of weekly gains in seven years for the benchmark.

“After such a rally, people are tempting to book a bit of profit, it’s just healthy, investors are catching their breath,” said Isabelle Enos, deputy head of asset management at B*Capital, in Paris.

“But overall, the mood has been improving and the glass is now seen as half full. You can’t afford to stay on the sidelines anymore. Fund managers are now more concerned about missing the rally than they are about taking a hit.”

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe’s main gauge of equity market investor anxiety, fell 2.5 percent to a three-week low of below 23, reflecting a steady recovery in investors’ appetite for risky assets such as equities, and sending a bullish signal.

