European shares end at six-week closing low
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

European shares end at six-week closing low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - European shares dropped to six-week lows on Wednesday as wary investors moved to the sidelines on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon scale back its hefty stimulus program.

Investors fretted about comments made by Fed official Esther George, who said she supported slowing down the pace of bond purchases to help wean financial markets off their dependence on the Fed’s massive liquidity.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 1.4 percent lower at 1,193.96 points, a level not seen since late April.

The Fed has explicitly linked the health of the U.S. jobs market to the continuation of its ultra-loose monetary policy, which has come under review following data showing a pick up in economic growth.

Mixed U.S. data on Wednesday added to the confusion, with private payrolls figures missing forecasts while the Institute for Supply Management’s services index edged up to 53.7, signalling a slight pick-up last month.

“Today’s macro data was mixed, which makes it very difficult to speculate on Friday’s payrolls and the way the Fed will read into it,” said Alexandre Tixier, analyst at TradingSat, in Paris. “We recommend cutting equity positions to around 20 to 30 percent. There’s no panic, but I‘m not sure this is a buying opportunity.”

