European shares hit again after U.S. data

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses on Friday afternoon after mixed U.S. economic data further cooled speculation among some that the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch a new stimulus programme.

New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged 4.2 percent in July, thanks to strong demand for civilian aircraft after an upwardly revised 1.6 percent increase in June.

However, the data showed a second straight month of declines in a gauge of planned business spending, which pointed to a slowing growth trend in the factory sector.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was trading 0.5 percent lower, at 1,084.42 points at 1247 GMT.