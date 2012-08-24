FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares hit again after U.S. data
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

European shares hit again after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses on Friday afternoon after mixed U.S. economic data further cooled speculation among some that the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch a new stimulus programme.

New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged 4.2 percent in July, thanks to strong demand for civilian aircraft after an upwardly revised 1.6 percent increase in June.

However, the data showed a second straight month of declines in a gauge of planned business spending, which pointed to a slowing growth trend in the factory sector.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was trading 0.5 percent lower, at 1,084.42 points at 1247 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
