French revenue squeeze helps Germany's stock index to regain favour

* Weak earnings slow rallies in peripheral Europe, France

* German companies outperform on profit, revenue

* Options market sees DAX rallying into December expiry

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s blue-chip DAX stock index looks set to regain its status as the euro zone’s top performer by year end, leaving France’s CAC index trailing after weak results from firms in the bloc’s second biggest economy.

Third-quarter earnings have undershot forecasts across the region, but Germany has held up the best, and option markets show investors are betting the DAX will rise further by the end of 2013 while protecting themselves against falls elsewhere.

Only 9 percent of French companies’ results have met revenue targets - lagging the rest of the euro zone.

France’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter, having helped the euro zone out of recession in the second quarter. The German economy expanded in line with forecasts.

After a period of outperformance by the CAC against the DAX since June, this gap has started to close, and German stocks look set to outstrip French shares into 2014.

“France has not come out of the tunnel like some of the others,” said Robert Quinn, chief European equity strategist at S&P Capital IQ, adding domestic demand would not be as strong in France as in Germany in the coming months.

“A lot of the weaker markets have outperformed the DAX in the past few quarters ... (but) I would expect the DAX to outperform the CAC into year-end and the first quarter of next year.”

While German earnings have not been outstanding, they have surpassed euro zone rivals in meeting or beating forecasts. As the economy starts to improve, the DAX’s heavy weighting of companies whose fortunes are linked to the economic cycle should help it extend its recent turnaround in performance.

“(The DAX) has very high cyclicality, but if you look at Italy and Spain, they’re quite heavy in ... defensive stocks,” Karen Olney, head of European thematic strategy at UBS, said, referring to companies whose goods and services are less responsive to a pick-up in the economy.

“Germany is one of our favoured markets.”

Spain’s and Italy’s indexes rose 29.2 percent and 27 percent respectively from June lows to the start of the earnings season as euro zone economies showed signs of stabilising. The DAX gained 13.4 percent, while the CAC advanced by 18.1 percent.

However, fewer than half of French and Spanish blue chips have met third-quarter earnings expectations, compared with nearly two thirds on the DAX, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed, prompting a nascent rebound in German stocks.

Since the earnings season began, the DAX is up 4 percent, compared with a 0.9 percent fall on the IBEX and a 0.6 percent rise on the CAC.

“Peripheral countries have had a great run, and I think very little of it is justified, because the earnings aren’t quite coming through,” Nick Xanders, who heads up European equity strategy at BTIG, said.

MIGHTY DAX

German firms’ divergence from the rest in revenues is even starker than in earnings, in a reporting season that has been weak due to poor top lines.

While just 38 percent of German companies have met revenue forecasts so far, that far exceeds France’s 9 percent.

Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said he favoured the German companies as their higher sales should prove more sustainable over the longer term.

As such, some investors are betting the DAX’s performance will outstrip a pan-regional blue-chip index into year end.

Demand to buy protection via put options on the EuroSTOXX 50 is nearly double that for calls - buying the right to buy - at the heavily traded December expiry, whereas that put/call ratio on the DAX is below 1, indicating more investors are betting it will rise than want to protect against falls.

Meanwhile, investors have become more nervous about France, as seen in the rising cost of insuring against future sharp moves in French blue chips. That implied volatility has risen by 19 percent on the CAC in a month.

“The Germans make things that we want to buy,” Shore Capital’s Lane said. “We don’t even want to buy French wine any more.”