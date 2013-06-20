FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Europe shares extend losses, down more than 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses on Thursday, with a key index down more than 2 percent and closing in on two month lows.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell as much as 2.1 percent to an intraday low of 1,155.94 points - close to a low of 1,154.30 points reached in late April.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also fell 2.4 percent to 2,619.43 points.

The Euro STOXX 50 fell below its 200-day simple moving average level at around 2,633 points - a factor often taken by technical traders to herald more near-term weakness in an index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
