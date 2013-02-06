FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend losses as U.S. eyes lower open
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

European shares extend losses as U.S. eyes lower open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - European equities extended losses in afternoon trade on Wednesday, weighed down by a string of disappointments from the earnings season and tracking a move lower by U.S. stock futures.

Fresh signs of political conflict in the euro zone also dented sentiment, with signs of disagreement between Germany and France over the euro exchange rate. The spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the euro is not overvalued, thus potentially reducing the chances of any political intervention to curb an exchange rate which analysts say could start hurting corporate profits.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at 1,150.17 points by 1322 GMT, having failed to sustain modest gains printed at the start of the session.

EuroSTOXX 50 was down 1.5 percent, led by weakness in banking stocks.

“The volumes weren’t particularly high this morning and it just got squeezed a little bit ... and with the Dow futures turning a bit south as well,” said a London-based trader.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.