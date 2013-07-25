FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend early losses as miners drop
July 25, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

European shares extend early losses as miners drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses around midday on Thursday, as a raft of mixed earnings and lingering concerns about the pace of growth in China triggered a bout of profit taking following recent sharp gains.

At 1006 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1 percent at 1,201.96 points, slipping from an eight-week high hit in the previous session.

Chemicals group BASF was down 4.7 percent after warning on its 2013 profit outlook, while miners also dropped, with Anglo American down 3.4 percent.

