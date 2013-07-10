FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares trim losses, track U.S. ahead of Fed minutes
July 10, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

European shares trim losses, track U.S. ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - European shares erased earlier losses to trade flat on Wednesday, tracking opening U.S. market moves ahead of fresh insight into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus plans.

Minutes of the latest Fed meeting are due for release after the European close, after which Chairman Ben Bernanke is set to speak.

The FTSEurofirst 300 traded at 1,188.51 by 1340 GMT, having traded as low as 1,183.02, albeit in light trading volume at just 45 percent of the 90-day daily average, as Wall Street opened flat to slightly higher.

“I think we’re following the United States. The U.S. has got a bit stronger since its opening, and fundamentally the mood is up,” Mark Priest, sales trader at ETX Capital, said.

Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, added about the Fed minutes: “The only surprise you could have is a positive one because everyone’s expecting tapering so if the minutes were a little bit more dovish than markets expected it could even be a positive.”

