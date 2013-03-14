European shares at more than four-year highs, banks lead gains

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.9 pct * Generali surges after forecast-beating results * Sentiment boosted by recent U.S. macro data * Eyes on EU summit debates on need to ease austerity By Blaise Robinson PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday, topping more than four-year highs seen last week as a string of upbeat U.S. data has fuelled optimism that the global economic outlook is improving. Euro zone banks were the biggest gainers among blue chips, benefiting from rising risk appetite. They included France's BNP Paribas, which added 2.3 percent and Spain's Banco Santander, climbing 1.9 percent, while Italian insurer Generali surged 6.5 percent after reporting forecast-beating operating results. At 0924 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of blue chip European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,200.11 points, surpassing an intraday high of 1,197.73 points reached last Friday, a level not seen since September 2008. The broader STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.5 percent, hitting a near five-year high, while Germany's DAX was up 0.8 percent, reaching a level not seen since January 2008. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.9 percent at 2,727.56 points. The blue chip index - hammered by the region's sovereign debt crisis which has threatened the euro currency bloc - still needs to rise another 13 percent before reaching 2008 levels. "Everybody knows already that the euro zone is in a bad shape," Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu Gestion, said. "So at this point we can't exclude positive surprises, such as a boost from the U.S. and emerging economies." Recent strong U.S. jobs and retail sales data boosted sentiment and fuelled hopes that an accelerating U.S. economy could help Europe pick up. Investors will keep a close eye on a two-day European Union summit starting on Thursday, which will focus on how to address high unemployment and the need to ease austerity measures to revive economic growth. "The market is expecting a change in tone about the austerity drive. The leaders should be realising now that they need to loosen it otherwise the economy won't turn the corner," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities. Telecom shares featured among the biggest gainers on Thursday morning, with France Telecom adding 2.4 percent, boosted by an upbeat note from Morgan Stanley analysts. Chemicals shares also gained ground, led by German potash and salt miner K+S, which was up 3.2 percent after the group gave a positive outlook.