European shares extend falls after Italy debt auction
March 27, 2013 / 10:54 AM / 5 years ago

European shares extend falls after Italy debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses on Wednesday, led lower by euro zone banks after soft demand at an Italian debt auction prompted fresh jitters among investors already concerned about the implications of the Cypriot bailout.

Italy sold 6.9 billion euros ($8.87 billion) of 10- and 5-year government bonds, with demand hit by nerves over Cyprus.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6 percent at 1,181.55 by 1040 GMT, pressured by euro zone banks, in a choppy session, with the market concerned a rescue plan for Cyprus might be used as a template for other euro zone economies requiring bailouts.

As such, shares in Italy and Spain were among the worst off as investors fretted about what might happen next in the euro zone’s struggling states. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)

