European shares extend losses ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses on Thursday, hitting an intraday low in choppy trade, exacerbated by thin trading volumes ahead of important U.S. jobs data.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 hit an intraday low at 1,175.86 points, trading 0.2 percent lower, though volumes were just a third of the 90-day average.

“It’s very thin today while we wait for the non-farm payrolls... We may see a burst of activity after that comes out, but until then market moves will be exaggerated,” a London-based sales trader said.