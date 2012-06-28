FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend falls, led by banks
June 28, 2012 / 8:05 AM / in 5 years

European shares extend falls, led by banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses on Thursday, led by banks as already weak hopes for decisive action at a European Union summit to tackle the region’s debt crisis dimmed further.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent to 994.68 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 declined by 0.8 percent.

The STOXX European banking index led sectoral fallers, down 1.5 percent, with France’s BNP Paribas and Germany’s Deutsche Bank both down by more than 2 percent.

“The realisation that the comments and rhetoric from Merkel are probably not pointing towards a coordinated effort to resolve the debt crisis is impacting markets,” said Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour.

A German government source on Thursday became the latest official to downplay expectations for the summit.

