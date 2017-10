LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - European shares slightly extended losses into a negative open on Wall Street as investors cut their exposure to global equities after a weak start to the U.S. earnings season and ahead of Chinese economic data on Friday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.2 percent at 1,027.13, a new intra-day low, at 1350 GMT.