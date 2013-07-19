European shares track U.S futures lower into Wall St open

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses on Friday, tracking U.S. futures lower in thin trade after disappointing earnings from the United States set Wall Street up for a weaker open.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as the cash market open neared, with shares of Microsoft and Google lower in premarket trading after both announced disappointing results after the close of trade on Thursday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at 1,204.29 by 1322 GMT.