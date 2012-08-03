FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares increase gains; banks rally
August 3, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

European shares increase gains; banks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - European stocks extended their gains on Friday morning, erasing most of the previous day’s drop and resuming their week-long rally as investors grew more optimistic about the European Central Bank’s potential action to fight the debt crisis.

At 0825 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 1,065.54 points.

The benchmark index dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors who had expected immediate action to help lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.

“There was no ‘bazooka’ from the ECB as some had expected, but sometimes the threat of action alone is very efficient. The risk is on the upside now, no one want to short this market,” a Paris-based trader said.

