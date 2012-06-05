FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stocks gain, Bund futures fall on US data
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

European stocks gain, Bund futures fall on US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains to session highs and German Bund futures turned negative on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector.

The Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.8 percent at 2,096.39 by 1356 GMT in a volatile session, with volumes thinned by a second day of UK public holidays.

German Bund futures turned negative, falling to 145.67, down 11 ticks on the day, versus 145.80 before the data release, which showed the U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index rising to 53.7 in May. Analysts had expected it to hold at April’s 53.5.

