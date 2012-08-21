FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks help European shares extend gains in light trade
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Banks help European shares extend gains in light trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains in choppy, light afternoon trade on Tuesday, with euro zone banks th e best-performers as yields on Italian and Spanish benchmark bonds fell further.

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo was the top riser, gaining 5.3 percent, with Germany’s Deutsche Bank and France’s Credit Agricole up 5.3 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 1,109.66 points by 1419 GMT, in light trading volume of 35 percent of its full day average with little more than one hour to go until the closing bell.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
