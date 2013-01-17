FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend gains after U.S. data
January 17, 2013

European shares extend gains after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains on Thursday afternoon after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data sent a hopeful sign for the world’s largest economy.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits tumbled to a five-year low last week, the Labor Department said. It was the largest weekly drop since February 2010.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares added to gains after the data was published to trade 0.4 percent higher at 1,164.60 at 1340 GMT.

