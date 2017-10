LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - European shares fell further on Friday, after Belgian deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders issued fresh warnings over Greece.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 978.84 points by 1055 GMT.

Reynders said it would be a “grave professional error” if central banks and companies were not preparing for a Greek exit from the euro zone.