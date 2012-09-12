FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

European shares turn negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European shares erased their earlier gains, which had seen a key index reach a 14-month high, to trade in negative territory as optimism over a German court ruling to conditionally back a euro zone rescue fund waned away.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,106.39 points by 1440 GMT, having at one stage risen as much 0.8 percent to an intraday high of 1,115.90 points - its best level since early July 2011.

The move happened as Wall Street also retreated.

