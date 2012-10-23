FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

RPT-European shares fall further to new 1-1/2 wk low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - European shares extended their earlier losses on Tuesday, with a key index falling to a its lowest level in one and a half weeks as disappointing earnings from some companies hit markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.7 percent at 1,089.01 points, its lowest intra-day level since Oct. 11.

The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index fell by more than 2 percent.

Traders said markets still faced the risk of falling further, due to the euro zone debt crisis and the impact of the weak economy on corporate earnings, despite steps taken by world central banks to inject fresh liquidity into the financial system.

“Equities are relatively fairly priced, but tail risks remain high. I want to buy stocks for fundamental reasons, not because of central banks’ liquidity measures, so we’re not there yet,” said Saxo Bank Chief Investment Officer Steen Jakobsen.

