European shares extend losses to over 2 percent
June 11, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

European shares extend losses to over 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses around mid-session on Tuesday to fall to a fresh intraday low, as mounting concerns over a scaling back of central bank economic stimulus measures hit stock markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell by more than 2 percent to an intraday low of 1,168.53 points - its lowest level since late April.

If the FTSEurofirst index finished the day down by more than 2 percent, it would represent its worst session since July 23, 2012, when it fell 2.4 percent.

All equity sectors were in negative territory, with mining stocks hit particularly hard as the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index falling 4 percent.

