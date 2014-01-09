FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fall in French market leads European shares lower
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Fall in French market leads European shares lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday, as a warning over France’s debt levels weighed on the Paris bourse and the region’s equity markets tracked a slide in U.S. stocks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had earlier risen to fresh five-and-a-half year highs, provisionally closed down by 0.5 percent at 1,314.92 points.

France’s CAC-40 equity index was the worst-performing European market, and traders said a warning about the country’s debt levels from an official had contributed to the Paris sell-off.

Didier Migaud, head of the French public audit office, said France’s national debt had reached a “danger zone.”

“The market is getting nervous about what’s going on in France,” said Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Bordier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.