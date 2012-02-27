FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend losses, led by banks
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 6 years

European shares extend losses, led by banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - European stocks extended their losses on Monday afternoon as U.S. shares dropped at the open on Wall Street and after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was no guarantee that a new bailout package for Greece would succeed.

At 1439 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.1 percent at 1,065.39 points, while U.S. shares slipped from a four-year closing high reached on Friday.

Ahead of a parliamentary vote needed to approve the 130 billion euro ($175 billion) rescue programme for Greece, Merkel told German lawmakers that there was no guarantee the package would succeed, but said the benefits of backing the programme outweighed the risks.

Banking stocks were among the top losers, with Societe Generale down 4.3 percent and UniCredit down 4.5 percent.

