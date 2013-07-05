FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-European shares fall as U.S. jobs data supports QE cut
July 5, 2013

RPT-European shares fall as U.S. jobs data supports QE cut

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, reversing initial gains in volatile trade after a mixed U.S. jobs report, which suggested the Federal Reserve may soon start to slow its quantitative easing (QE) programme.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 traded down 0.8 percent to 1,170.04, setting new session lows, as investors digested a jobs report which showed non-farm payrolls beat expectations by 30,000 jobs, raising the prospect of an early end to the U.S. central bank’s asset-buying programme.

