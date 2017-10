LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - European shares briefly turned negative on Thursday before recovering in thin, choppy trade ahead of the latest European Union summit aimed at tackling the region’s debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index briefly turned negative, dipping 0.04 percent, before then recovering ground.

The index was up 0.1 percent at 1,001.44 points by 0728 GMT.