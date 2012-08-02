FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares trade flat on ECB uncertainty
August 2, 2012

European shares trade flat on ECB uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - European shares traded flat on Thursday, erasing earlier gains on uncertainty over the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting which risks disappointing the market if it does not deliver fresh stimulus measures to fight the region’s debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,068.53 points by 0822 GMT, falling back from an earlier intraday high of 1,071.86 points. The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 2,327.86 points.

There has been uncertainty over how concrete the measures that the ECB unveils later in the day will be.

“The risk is to the downside,” said Central Markets chief strategist Richard Perry.

