LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European shares briefly traded flat on Wednesday, with banks reversing course to turn negative as markets refocused on the uncertainty of whether Spain would request financial aid and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,113.13 after falling to a low of 1,111.60. Euro zone banks fell more than 1 percent.