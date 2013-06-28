FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares turn flat in choppy end-quarter trade
June 28, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

European shares turn flat in choppy end-quarter trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - European shares turned flat on Friday towards the end of a choppy session, as investors cautiously positioned for the end of the quarter in light volumes.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 turned positive at 1506 GMT, before trading down 0.1 percent at 1,156.88 points, following a reversal in commodity related stocks.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo, which had been the top faller in Europe, pared its 3.8 percent drop to trade flat in late session trade. This followed a reversal in the gold price, which traded 1.5 percent higher after being under pressure at three year lows.

