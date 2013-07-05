European shares briefly dip down in choppy trade

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - European shares briefly dipped into the red in choppy trade on Friday, reversing initial gains after a mixed U.S. jobs report which kept investors guessing over the Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst briefly traded down 0.2 percent, before recovering to stand 0.1 percent higher at 1,180.20 points by 1255 GMT as investors digested a jobs report which showed non-farm payrolls beat expectations by 30,000 jobs but the unemployment rate remained at 7.6 percent.