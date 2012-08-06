European shares erase losses, touch 4-month highs

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - European equities erased earlier losses to touch fresh four-month highs on Monday, with investors reluctant to push the market too far down in the face of the European Central Bank’s pledge to step in and fight the euro zone debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,082.07 points at 0846 GMT, recovering from a session low of 1,077.17, while EuroSTOXX 50 added 0.4 percent to 2,381.74 points.

“I am happy to roll with the long for the time being, perhaps until we hit the August expiry,” said Andy Ash, head of sales at Monment Securities, adding that the ECB’s conditioned pledge to act was “a can-kicking process that keeps the euro problems subdued during the holiday season”.