Europe shares give up gains amid weak corporate earnings
April 25, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 4 years

Europe shares give up gains amid weak corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - European shares pared gains on Thursday, as some weak corporate earnings from leading companies pegged back equity markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been up by 0.1 percent, eased back to trade flat at 1,191.64 points.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.5 percent to 2,689.87 points.

Spanish bank Santander was the worst-performing FTSEurofirst 300 stock after reporting first-quarter results below forecasts, while Anglo-Dutch consumer products group Unilever fell 1.8 percent after reporting sales growth below forecasts.

