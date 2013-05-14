FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares pare losses after U.S. store sales data
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

European shares pare losses after U.S. store sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - European shares pared losses on Tuesday, with traders citing data forecasting an acceleration in U.S. chain stores sales this month.

ICSC Research said it expects May same-store sales to rise between 3 and 4 percent, excluding drug store sales, in May, marking an acceleration from the 1.2 percent increase recorded in the seven days to May 11.

The data came on the back of a surprising rise in U.S. retail sales on Monday and traders said an ebullient market, awash with central bank money, was receptive to any good news.

“Good news is fantastic news,” Ronnie Chopra, head of strategy at TradeNext, said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,232.23 points at 1215 GMT after trading as low as 1,226.01 points earlier on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.