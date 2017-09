LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Outsourcing firm Serco and Kazakh miner ENRC will both leave Britain’s top share index, FTSE confirmed on Wednesday, following a share price slumps during a year beset with difficulties for both firms.

Energy services firm John Wood Group is also relegated to the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, while Greek coke bottler Coca Cola Hellenic, which switched primary listings from Athens in April, will join the FTSE 100, along with retailer Sports Direct and packaging firm Mondi.