LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - European stock futures pointed to a lower open for equities on Thursday, with fading expectations of more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and cheap funding from the European Central Bank seen prompting investors to take profits from recent highs.

At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.1-0.4 percent lower.