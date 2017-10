LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to more gains for equities on Wednesday after 33-week highs in the previous session, with recent positive economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expectations of an improvement in growth boosting risk appetite.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were up 0.3 to 0.5 percent.