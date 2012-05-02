FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012

Futures signal higher open for European stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Wednesday, with trading resumed after a holiday in the previous session, after data showing U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the strongest rate in 10 months eased concerns about global economic growth.

At 0606 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.9 to 1.1 percent higher.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its index of national factory activity rose to 54.8 from 53.4 in March. The figure topped expectations for the reading to decline to 53.0 and was also above the top end of forecasts in a Reuters poll.

