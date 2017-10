LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, with investors seen buying beaten-down stocks after the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended around 7 percent lower in May, the worst month since August.

At 0607 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.