LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to sharp gains for European shares on Monday as sentiment improved after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to help its battered banks, and Chinese trade data surpassed market predictions.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX,and France’s CAC were up 2.5 to 2.9 percent.