LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - European shares were set to retreat on Monday after hitting 14-month highs in the previous session on the back of a stimulus move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with “overbought” trading conditions seen triggering a sell-off in equities.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were down 0.3 to 0.4 percent.