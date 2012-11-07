FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European stock index futures signal Obama rally
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 7:09 AM / 5 years ago

European stock index futures signal Obama rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, after a U.S. election victory for President Barack Obama removed uncertainty over leadership of the world’s biggest economy.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 added 0.6 percent, while those for Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE gained 0.5 percent each by 0705 GMT.

However, gains are likely to be limited as attention switches to the U.S. “fiscal cliff” of some $600 billion of spending cuts and tax increases that threaten to send the United States back into recession next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.