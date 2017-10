LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, as investors use signs of an improvement in the global economy to add to equities holdings, according to dealers.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up by 0.4 percent. The futures contracts for Germany’s benchmark DAX and for France’s CAC-40 were both up by 0.3 percent.