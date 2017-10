LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday, with some investors looking for bargains after this week’s sharp sell-off to 3-1/2-month lows.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher.