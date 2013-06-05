FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European stock index futures signal lower open
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

European stock index futures signal lower open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a weaker start on Wednesday, with a major index’s failure to break a strong resistance level and concerns about a cut in U.S. stimulus measures hurting sentiment.

At 0605 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, the UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.7 to 0.8 percent lower.

The euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index pared intra-day gains on Tuesday to close 0.3 percent higher at 2,755.70 points after facing resistance at around 2,779, its 23.6 percent retracement of a rise from mid-April to late May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.