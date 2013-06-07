FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stock index futures signal higher open
June 7, 2013

European stock index futures signal higher open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, with a late recovery on Wall Street seen prompting investors to buy beaten-down stocks, although trading is likely to be choppy before U.S. jobs data.

Economists expect the non-farm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, to show job growth of 170,000 in May, against 165,000 in April. The unemployment rate is seen steady at an almost 4-1/2-year low of 7.5 percent.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.2 percent to a six-week low in the previous session.


