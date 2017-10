LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - European stock futures pointed to a weaker start on Tuesday, with sentiment hurt by persistent concerns about a cut in U.S. stimulus measures and losses in Asia after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.3 to 0.5 percent lower.