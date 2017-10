LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - European stock futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Thursday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asia, on growing concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus operations sooner than expected.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 1.6 to 2 percent lower.